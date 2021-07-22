North Carolina

2-year-old drowns in a pond near her rural North Carolina home, cops say

A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead after she was found in a pond, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.
A 2-year-old girl drowned in a pond near where she lived in rural North Carolina, officials said.

The search for the child began after one of her relatives thought the family home seemed “too quiet” the afternoon of July 17, investigators told WFMY and other news outlets.

The girl had been at home with a parent and siblings when she was reported missing to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, said Sgt. Greg Ingram, a department spokesperson.

He said deputies and family members combed the area around Walker Road, near the Virginia border and roughly 30 miles northeast of Greensboro.

The girl was pulled from a nearby pond before a neighbor and first responder started performing CPR, Ingram told McClatchy News in a phone interview. The child was then rushed to Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, where she was pronounced dead.

Ingram said he didn’t know what the girl was doing in the moments leading up to her disappearance. She has not been publicly identified.

No one has been charged in the case, and the sheriff’s office doesn’t expect to file charges, officials said.

