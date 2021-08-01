Motorcyclist dies after he’s thrown over median wall into oncoming traffic, NC cops say

Police say a North Carolina man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle and hit by oncoming traffic Saturday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A North Carolina motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike and hit by oncoming traffic Saturday, police say.

Daniel Culp, 45, was driving his motorcycle on U.S. 421 southbound between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway when he veered to the left, ran off the road and hit the concrete median, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

He was then thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the left lane of U.S. 421 northbound, where he was hit by an oncoming Ford F150 truck, police say.

Officers responded to the crash just before 6 p.m., and Culp was taken to a local hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured, according to police.

Both sides of the highway were partially closed near Cloverdale Avenue for more than three hours Saturday while investigators were on the scene.

Police say they don’t yet know why Culp ran off the road and that the Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash. No other information about the incident was released as of Sunday.

Winston-Salem is in Forsyth County, about 103 miles west of Raleigh.