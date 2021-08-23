56-year-old bicyclist dies after ‘careless and reckless’ driver hits her, NC cops say

North Carolina police said a Greensboro bicyclist died after a car hit her, drove into a yard and slammed into a building and fence. The driver was charged. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 56-year-old bicyclist was killed when a car slammed into her on a North Carolina road, officials said.

After hitting the woman, the man behind the wheel of the car is accused of continuing to drive “in a careless and reckless manner,” eventually hitting a fence and an apartment building on Sunday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Now, the driver — identified as 26-year-old Justin Wisse — is facing charges in connection with the deadly crash.

Police in a news release didn’t list an attorney for Wisse, and a Facebook user believed to be him didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Monday.

Officers said Wisse was driving a Hyundai Sonata at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he and the cyclist both turned onto English Street, roughly 3 miles east of downtown Greensboro.

Wisse is accused of hitting the woman’s bike and then driving into a nearby yard, fence and residential building. No one who lived there was displaced, Greensboro police spokesperson Ronald Glenn told McClatchy News in an email.

Officials said the cyclist, identified as Angela Evans, had serious injuries after the crash. She was taken to a hospital and later died.

“Wisse was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failing to comply with driver’s license restrictions, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision,” Greensboro police said in a news release. “Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.”

Police ask anyone who has information about the crash to call CrimeStoppers at 336-373-1000 or share what they know on the P3tips app.

