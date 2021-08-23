Ice cream stop after work wins North Carolina woman $100,000 jackpot — and a Corvette. North Carolina Education Lottery

Who knew a craving for ice cream could end with a big reward?

Linda Botello became the second winner of a Corvette Stingray and a $100,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood where she works, according to a NC Education Lottery news release.

Botello, who lives in Wilmington, said she came back to the store after work to buy some ice cream and a lottery ticket, the lottery service said.

She took home $70,751 after taxes at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday and is in the process of getting the Corvette, according to the news release.

Corvette and Cash began in July with four top prizes including a Corvette and $100,000, the lottery service added. Winners get to pick between a 2021 model or a current available one at a value of up to $109,600 — in addition to the cash prize.

A fifth Corvette and a $100,000 will be offered as part of the NC lottery prize’s second drawing, according to the lottery service. The date of that drawing has not been announced.

