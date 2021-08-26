Human bone turns up at dog park in eastern North Carolina, prompting investigation

Rocky Mount officials say the bone was reported around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Best Friend’s Dog Park. Street View image from July 2012. © 2021 Google

The discovery of a human bone in an Eastern North Carolina dog park has prompted a police investigation, according to media outlets.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says the bone was reported around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Best Friend’s Dog Park, according to WITN, and a “preliminary investigation” revealed it was human.

Rocky Mount is about 55 miles northeast of Raleigh.

Investigators haven’t revealed the size and type of bone, or the nature of how it was discovered.

Police have turned to an East Carolina University forensic anthropologist and the State Bureau of Investigation for help solving the mystery, WRAL reported.

“Due to the extensive weathering of the human bone, it is historical, which means it is estimated to be close to 100 years old,” authorities said in a release obtained by WNCN.

Best Friend’s Dog Park is a nine-acre “off-leash” dog park managed by the Rocky Mount Parks and Recreation Department.

“Digging is strongly discouraged,” the department says. “No food or dog chews are allowed within the off-leash area.”

