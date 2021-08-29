Wild horse on NC Outer Banks dies of heat stroke after being stuck in wire for hours

A wild horse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks died after getting stuck in wire and suffering a heat stroke last week, the herd manager says. Scree grab/Corolla Wild Horse Fund via Facebook

A wild horse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks died last week after getting caught in wire and suffering a heat stroke.

A Dominion Power worker found Hurricane, a 10-year-old stallion, on the ground and tangled in wire that was being used as fencing on Friday morning and called the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, the group wrote Saturday on Facebook.

Rescuers went to where Hurricane was stuck and “almost immediately” freed him, the CWHF says.

“He stood up and after a minute or two walked off and was relatively sound,” the CWHF wrote. “The wound on his leg didn’t look too bad and we were relieved that it seemed like Hurricane had avoided any serious damage from the incident.”

The herd manager and a veterinarian decided it would best to keep an eye on Hurricane but not intervene.

But while the two were on the phone discussing their plan, Hurricane “went down” and wouldn’t get back up.

“The decision was made to get Hurricane into the trailer and to our rescue farm to be seen by the vet,” the group wrote. “He was displaying neurological symptoms and could not stand, or even lay with his head upright.”

Rescuers spent several hours trying to get Hurricane to stand up. He was given fluids through an IV, steroids and anti-inflammatory medicine but wouldn’t respond, the CWHF says.

He went into “organ failure” that evening and was euthanized to “end his suffering.”

“Rest free, Hurricane,” the group wrote.

The group says its vet determined Hurricane suffered heat stroke after “struggling and stressing” while he was caught in the wire for several hours and is asking property owners to clean up anything around their yards that could pose a danger to the wild horses.

“If we can convince every property owner to go outside, take a look around, and clean up anything that looks like a hazard, then maybe Hurricane’s death won’t be in vain,” the CWHF says.

It said horses have gotten caught in wire or other material before and that things such as loose ropes, gates in poor condition and broken car or boat parts can all be dangerous to the horses.

“These horses already face so many natural challenges to their survival — a harsh environment, genetic instability, a shrinking habitat — don’t let something simple like yard debris or haphazard fencing be the reason we lose one of them,” the CWHF wrote.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund protects, conserves and manages the herd of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs that roams the northernmost Currituck Outer Banks. They also treat horses that are sick and injured.

People are legally required to stay least 50 feet away from the horses at all times. Those who see one that is sick or injured should safely take a picture of it from a distance if they can and call the CWHF at 252-453-8002 or Currituck County Dispatch at 252-232-2216 if it’s after hours.

“Never try to ‘help’ a wild horse yourself,” the group says.