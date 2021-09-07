Woman dies off Outer Banks after being ‘ejected’ from boat, then run over by it

Sand shoals are to be expected in the waters off the Outer Banks, due to colliding currents. National Park Service photo

A hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks is blamed for starting the series of events that ended with the death of a Virginia woman on Labor Day.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Brandi A. Lash of Round Hill, Virginia, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Lash was killed around 2 p.m. Monday near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island, officials said in a news release.

“A rented vessel from Hatteras Parasail was traveling South West across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal,” officials said.

“Lash ... was ejected from the vessel and then (run) over by the same vessel. She has died as a result of her injuries.”

The boat was described as “a 21-foot Carolina skiff,” officials said.

“Contributing factors to the incident include inexperience and hazardous waters,” Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission told McClatchy News.

Hatteras Parasail is located in Hatteras Village and offers a series of rentals, including 19-foot and 21-foot skiffs, and 12-passenger pontoon boats.

The fatal incident remains under investigation. It is unknown if charges are being considered.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard, state officials said.

Ocracoke Island is at the southern end of Cape Hatteras National Seashore and positioned in an area prone to shifting sands, expert say.