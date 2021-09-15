Dad charged in death of 17-month-old left in hot car at North Carolina home, cops say

A North Carolina dad is charged after police say a 17-month-old died after being left in a hot car. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A North Carolina dad is facing charges in the death of a 17-month-old who police said died after being left in a hot car.

Officers were called to a home on Monks Walk Court in Fayetteville around 5:25 p.m. Sept. 5 about a child who had been left in a car outside the home and was unresponsive, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

First responders attempted live-saving measures on the toddler, but they “were unsuccessful” and the child was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the death and results from the medical examiner revealed that the child died from “heat-related injuries from being left inside the vehicle,” police said.

Wayne Nesbitt, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said Wednesday. He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and “received a $100,000 unsecured bond.”

Fayetteville is in Cumberland County, about 64 miles south of Raleigh.

