This farm in North Carolina was named one of the nation’s best places to pick pumpkins

One of the nation’s best pumpkin patches is in North Carolina, a new report finds.

Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill ranks as a top U.S. destination for pumpkin picking on a list published last month from the business review website Yelp.

On the farm’s Yelp page, some visitors raved about the pumpkins, scoring the business 5 stars out of 5.

But even more website users couldn’t get enough of the farm’s barnyard animals. That includes goats, the main attraction at events that have ranged from movie nights to Valentine’s Day snuggling sessions.

Around this time of year, the goats are also around the farm to add a wild spin to pumpkin carving events.

“They love nibbling on the insides of the pumpkins,” Spring Haven Farm said on its Facebook page.

If you’re into a more tame experience, the farm earlier this month said it was also selling the fall decorations to customers.

Spring Haven Farm made Yelp’s list of 39 best pumpkin patches in the United States and Canada after it determined the top ones in each state. Then, the website said it “ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” from January 1, 2001, to Aug. 9, 2021.

It’s not the first time a North Carolina spot has been named a top place for fall fun.

Last month, Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard in the mountain town of Hendersonville made a national list after a similar study of Yelp data, McClatchy News previously reported.