55-year-old man drowns while swimming off Cape Hatteras in Outer Banks, officials say

A 55-year-old North Carolina man died after he was pulled ashore off Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Outer Banks on Friday, police said.

A friend of his reported the incident to police around 10:54 a.m., saying “that the swimmer expressed feeling fatigued in the ocean with no flotation available,” the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said in a news release.

Rip currents were not present when the man was in the water and are not believed to be a factor in his death, the park service said.

The man, from Horse Shoe in Henderson County, was brought to shore where CPR was performed by the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Dare County Emergency Medical Services, according to the release.

No other details were available, the park service said.

