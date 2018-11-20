Video captures suspect hurling Molotov cocktail at SC social services building

It appears someone used makeshift bombs to get a point across at a social services facility in South Carolina.
Security cameras showed a suspect setting fire to an employee entrance on the side of the Oconee County DSS building about 5 a.m. on Nov. 11, the Walhalla Police Department said Monday in a press release.
Police said the suspect “used mason jars filled with an (accelerant)” – or, in other words, Molotov cocktails.
The person in the video appears to approach the building with a bag, light one object and set it down, then pull another from the bag and throw it toward the building, causing an explosion.
Police found mason jars with wicks at the base of a door that interim Walhalla police Chief Paul Harris said shattered, doing about $2,000 in damages, Fox Carolina reported.
“The fire extinguished itself and no one was injured in the incident,” the press release said.
Anyone with information on the arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
