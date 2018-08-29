Stretch of I-40 in Johnston County closed in both directions after three-vehicle crash

A stretch of Interstate 40 is closed in both directions in Johnston County after a “fiery crash” involving a tractor-trailer and two cars Wednesday afternoon, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The wreck happened just after 12 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 319, the NC DOT said in a news release. Crews also closed the westbound lanes so emergency crews could get to the scene.
Eastbound traffic should take Exit 309 to U.S. 70 East to I-95 South and then back to I-40, the news release said. Westbound traffic should take Exit 328, continue on I-95 to Exit. 97, then onto U.S. 70 West to re-enter I-40.
Some or all of the lanes are expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday, the DOT said.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
