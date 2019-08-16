Fatal accident involving 3 trucks, car, closes I-40 in both directions near Clayton

image to accompany breaking news

One person is dead and at least one other injured after a traffic accident on Interstate 40 near Clayton on Friday morning.

A collision shortly before 9 a.m. involving three tractor-trailers and a car blocked both eastbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 312, the State Highway Patrol reports.

A detour for eastbound I-40 traffic was being set up and is diverting traffic off I-40 at Exit 309.

Just before 11 a.m., the Highway Patrol said it would close the westbound lanes as well, to allow investigators to map the crash site. Westbound traffic will be detoured on to N.C. 210 for about a half hour, the Highway Patrol said.

No other details about the crash, including the names of those killed and injured, have been released.