Traffic

Teenager hit by truck in crosswalk near Apex High School

APEX

Apex police are investigating an accident Monday morning that injured a teenage girl walking toward Apex High School.

The 15-year-old was in a crosswalk at 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a 17-year-old girl driving a truck, according to a Police Department news release. She was taken to a local medical facility by the Emergency Medical Services response team.

The crash scene was being investigated Monday morning. Police said they would release more information when it becomes available.

