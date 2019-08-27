Fatal I-40 crash near downtown Raleigh. Eastbound lanes closed, school bus delays likely.

Wreck on I-40 closes interstate A wreck on I-40 eastbound near South Sounders Street killed one person Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A wreck on I-40 eastbound near South Sounders Street killed one person Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

A fiery crash on Interstate 40 killed one person and sent three people to the hospital, including one in critical condition, Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on eastbound I-40 near South Saunders Street around 11:30 a.m., reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Three people were taken to WakeMed with injuries, the Raleigh Police Department told ABC11. The driver of a truck died in the crash.

All lanes were closed temporarily. Some westbound lanes have opened, but eastbound 40 lanes are expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m., ABC11 reported.

The Wake County school system is warning that the accident will likely impact school bus service throughout the county, causing delays sending students home. Many buses, particularly those serving downtown Raleigh magnet schools, use I-40.

WRAL has provided detour information:

▪ Eastbound drivers should take Exit 293B to I-440 East then take Exit 16 to reaccess I-40 East.

▪ Westbound motorists should take Exit 301 to I-440 W then take Exit 1B to reaccess I-40 West.

A major accident on I-40 in SE Raleigh has closed down portions of the interstate. This is likely to impact our afternoon bus routes in the area and throughout the county. Parents should be prepared for the possibility buses throughout the district may be delayed this afternoon. — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) August 27, 2019

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.