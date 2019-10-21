Chapel Hill woman killed when car runs off the road in Durham

A Chapel Hill woman was killed early Monday when she drove her car off the road twice and crashed into a tree, Durham police said.

Osiel Valencia Rosales, 33, was heading south on the 6300 block of Farrington Road near Dunbrook Drive. around 4:45 a.m. when her 2005 Honda Accord ran off the right side of the road, according to a news release.

She apparently over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road, crashing into a pine tree, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, Norma Lorena Telles, 38, of Chapel Hill, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, the release said.

A preliminary investigation found alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, according to police.

Farrington Road was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated.