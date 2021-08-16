Crash shuts down Interstate 40 near I-440. Traffic impact high.

Interstate 40 near I-440 near Raleigh is shut down Monday morning because of an accident.
The road is closed near mile marker 301 heading west in Wake County.
The expected impact to traffic is high, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Motorists must take Exit 301 I-440 West. Follow I-440 West to Exit 4B (Wade Avenue West.) Continue on Wade Avenue to re-access I-40.
DOT currently expect traffic delays through 9:30 a.m.
