NC trooper is involved in three-vehicle crash on I-40; no injuries reported
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 near Raleigh Friday night.
The trooper was traveling eastbound on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road shortly before 8 p.m. Friday and was stopped in congested traffic when another vehicle crashed into the rear of the trooper’s vehicle, Sgt. Marcus Bethea, a spokesperson for the N.C. State Highway Patrol, said in an email.
The trooper’s vehicle was pushed into the rear of a vehicle in front of it, Bethea said.
No one was injured, but the trooper’s vehicle had to be towed. The road was closed briefly, Bethea said.
Joseph Calzaretta, of Smithfield, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the trooper’s vehicle, was charged with failure to reduce speed, Bethea said.
