I-85 North closed near Durham due to crash. Expected impact to traffic is high

Interstate 85 North near U.S. 70 near Durham is shut down Tuesday morning because of an accident. DOT says traffic impact is high. ttisbell@sunherald.com File

Interstate 85 North near Durham is shut down Tuesday morning due to a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. near U.S. 70 at Exit 170, between Hillsborough and Durham, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Marty Homan, a spokesman for the department, said drivers are being diverted off the interstate and onto Exit 170.

He added that the highway was expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m.

Homan could not provide details about the crash.

The expected impact to traffic is high, N.C. DOT reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.