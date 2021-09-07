Traffic
I-85 North closed near Durham due to crash. Expected impact to traffic is high
Interstate 85 North near Durham is shut down Tuesday morning due to a vehicle crash.
The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. near U.S. 70 at Exit 170, between Hillsborough and Durham, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Marty Homan, a spokesman for the department, said drivers are being diverted off the interstate and onto Exit 170.
He added that the highway was expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m.
Homan could not provide details about the crash.
The expected impact to traffic is high, N.C. DOT reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments