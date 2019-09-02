Hurricane Dorian is creeping toward NC. How will the Triangle be affected?

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S.

It’s too early to tell for sure what Hurricane Dorian will mean for the Triangle and Central North Carolina, but the current forecast shows the worst of the wind and rain remaining east of Interstate 95.

As of late Monday morning, Dorian was pounding the Bahamas and crawling westward at 1 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to slowly shift northward and begin moving up the East Coast toward the Carolinas in the next couple of days.

Even if the center of the storm remains offshore, coastal flooding, heavy rain and hurricane force winds of more than 75 mph are expected along the North Carolina coast starting Wednesday night through Thursday. The National Hurricane Center says 5 to 10 inches of rain are likely in coastal areas of the Carolinas, which some places getting as much as 15.

By then, Dorian is expected to be moving northeast, toward the open ocean once it clears Cape Hatteras. If it remains on that track, the Triangle will get no more than some heavy rain and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph, said Kathleen Carroll, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.

But the “cone of uncertainty,” the widening lines that define the expected track of the storm in the coming days, put the Triangle on the western edge, showing forecasters think it’s still possible for Dorian to come ashore in the Carolinas, Carroll said.

“Any small shift in the track of the storm is going to have a huge impact on the winds that we see and the rain that we see,” Carroll said. “It’s really going to depend on the exact location of the storm.”

Being on the edge of the storm means Triangle residents may see vastly different kinds of weather on Thursday, Carroll said. Areas just north and west of the area may see far less wind and rain than those on the southeast side, she said.

“It’s going to be that sharp of a gradient,” she said.

In a nod to the uncertainty of Dorian’s path, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Saturday that applied to all 100 counties, not just coastal areas. Late Sunday, he urged everyone in the state to pay close attention to hurricane forecasts and to prepare for the worst.