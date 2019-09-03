Hurricane Dorian forces changes to high school football schedules

Cleveland receiver Carter Griffith (82) celebrates after catching a long pass at the goal line late in the first half during the Garner Trojans’ football game at the Cleveland Rams on Friday, August 30, 2019. Cleveland will host Southeast Raleigh on Wednesday. newsobserver.com

It’s week three of high school football and there again have been some changes to the schedule. This time, because of Hurricane Dorian.

Through the first three weeks of the high school football season there has been an adjustment to the schedule, and this week is no different. Because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to bring heavy rain to North Carolina later this week, some teams have taken precautions and moved their games up a few days.

The first two weeks of the season had games played on Thursday, Saturday and Monday. This week the action starts on Wednesday for several Triangle teams. The bulk of the schedule will still be played on Friday, with several teams expecting the heavy rain to be out of the area.

Most schools are confident games will be played as scheduled.

“As of right now we are sticking to Friday,” Cary coach Jason Wilkes said in an email to the N&O. “Our JV game with Broughton was just moved up to Wednesday. I cannot confirm any other contingency plans yet.”

The Imps are scheduled to host Broughton on Friday.

Cardinal Gibbons is scheduled to play at Heritage on Friday, and it that doesn’t work, the Crusaders and Huskies have a plan in place.

“We are going ahead with Friday night football as of now,” Gibbons coach Steven Wright told the N&O in an email. “If the weather prevents us from playing on Friday, we will move the game to Saturday. Our JV teams are playing on Wednesday night.”

Wake Forest is set to host Middle Creek on Friday and Cougars athletic director Michael Joyner said the backup plan in case of heavy rain is to play the game on Monday. Athletic directors for Leesville Road and Millbrook also confirmed they are planning to play on Friday.

WEDNESDAY GAMES ACROSS THE TRIANGLE

Bunn at Southern Nash, 6 PM

Southeast Raleigh at Cleveland, 6:30 PM

Clayton at Corinth Holders, 6:30 PM

Franklinton at Louisburg, 6:30 PM

Sanderson at Apex, 6:30 PM

James Kenan at North Johnston, 7 PM