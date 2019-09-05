Thanks to Dorian, ‘Rescan Day’ for local TV antenna users was postponed by the FCC

How to rescan your TV to get channels with antenna Some local TV stations will be changing their over-the-air broadcast frequencies. If you watch TV with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV when this happens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some local TV stations will be changing their over-the-air broadcast frequencies. If you watch TV with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV when this happens.

Television broadcast frequency changes planned for this week by the FCC are being postponed, thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

The nationwide changes, which are being rolled out in phases, would have required viewers who use antennas to watch over-the-air television stations to rescan their TVs to pick up the new frequencies for local stations.

The reason for the frequency changes is to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services.

The changes, originally set for 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, will now take place at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The stations affected are: WRAL (NBC), WNCN (CBS), WRAZ (Fox), WUVC (Univision), WUNC (PBS UNC-TV), WHFL (Religious) and WRDC (My Network TV).

The delay comes after WRAL vice president and general manager Joel Davis wrote to the FCC on behalf of other local stations requesting the delay.

In a Sept. 2 email to FCC representatives, Davis wrote that “the latest forecast track for Hurricane Dorian shows it impacting North Carolina on both Thursday and Friday. Nearly 20% of our viewers get their critical life saving information over the air, and the prospect of having a rescan right in the middle of the storm could be not just confusing, but catastrophic.”

More about the rescan

The station numbers you use for finding your favorite channels will not change as a result of the frequency changes or rescanning.

The frequency changes for WLFL (The CW) and WTVD (ABC 11) will take place at a later date.

If you have trouble, consult TVAnswers.org or call the FCC Rescan Hotline at 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322).

If you are a cable, satellite or streaming viewer, this change doesn’t affect you.