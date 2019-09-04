Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Hopscotch moves its Thursday headliners to an indoor venue

Tropical storm warnings expand as Hurricane Dorian moves north Watch the ABC11 Wednesday noon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 Wednesday noon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it moves north toward the Carolinas.

As Hurricane Dorian inches up the coast, the storm has forced some schedule changes for the weekend’s Hopscotch music festival in Raleigh.

The Thursday headliners Sleater Kinney, Kurt Vile & the Violators and Snail Mail have been moved from downtown Raleigh’s City Plaza stage outdoors to The Ritz off of Wake Forest Road.

Hopscotch headliners Sleater-Kinney have had their Thursday concert moved from City Plaza to The Ritz, ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The band is pictured in concert at Raleigh, NC’s The Ritz Wednesday night, April 22, 2015. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Festival organizers made the call Wednesday afternoon, posting the announcement on Hopscotch’s social media accounts and website.

“We will be moving our main stage show on Thursday, September 5 to the Ritz due to the current weather conditions,” festival organizers announced. “We do not expect any other changes for the night, but after working closely with the City of Raleigh officials, the decision to move inside has been made to ensure all Thursday night shows can move forward as planned.”

The Ritz is at 2820 Industrial Road in Raleigh, behind the Costco on Wake Forest Road.

Doors for the shows will open at 5:30 p.m., with Snail Mail scheduled to take the stage at 6:30 p.m., Kurt Vile at 7:45 p.m. and Sleater-Kinney at 9: 15 p.m.

For now, Thursday’s shows are the only concerts impacted by Dorian, which remains on course to brush by the coast of North Carolina. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for Wake County.

This is the 10th year for Hopscotch, one of downtown Raleigh’s biggest annual events.

Last year, Hurricane Florence canceled the initial date for J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, which was held this spring in Dix Park.