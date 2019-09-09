EF-2 tornado ripped through Emerald Isle during Hurricane Dorian, forecasters say

Waterspout from Dorian hits Emerald Isle RV park Homes in the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, NC were destroyed by a tornado that formed on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019, ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The Salty Pirate Waterpark and the storage lot of the Holiday Trav-l Park were also affected. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homes in the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, NC were destroyed by a tornado that formed on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019, ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The Salty Pirate Waterpark and the storage lot of the Holiday Trav-l Park were also affected.

The tornado that ripped across North Carolina’s Emerald Isle on Thursday as Hurricane Dorian approached the coast was an EF-2, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The tornado had estimated top winds of 115 mph and left a 13-mile path about 200 yards wide on the island, forecasters said.

The tornado started as a waterspout and came onshore near the Bogue Inlet Pier, the NWS said.

“Numerous RV-style homes were tossed and rolled more than 30 feet, ripping out ground anchors that strapped them down,” the NWS said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ronnie Watson, owner of the Holiday Trav-L-Park, told the News & Observer he was in the campground office near where the waterspout came ashore when he heard yelling.

“My grandson and daughter were screaming, ‘Tornado! Tornado!’” Watson told the N&O. “I looked up and saw it coming. So we ran into the bathroom. It sounded like a locomotive.”

Emerald Isle was under a mandatory evacuation and so many in the tornado’s path had already left.

One man was about 130 miles away when he was able to watch the tornado blow his home off the foundation from his doorbell camera, according to the News & Observer.

SHARE COPY LINK Jason Sawyer's doorbell camera captured a tornado spawned from Hurricane Dorian lifting his house off the foundation at the Boardwalk RV park in Emerald Isle, NC Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. Sawyer was watching from Raeford and were not hurt.