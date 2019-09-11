How much rain did you get from Dorian? Here are the rainfall totals for the past week

Major flooding on Ocracoke Island from Hurricane Dorian Video of flooding from Hurricane Dorian outside the Moonraker Tea Shop on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video of flooding from Hurricane Dorian outside the Moonraker Tea Shop on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

As Hurricane Dorian tracked along the East Coast, it brought torrential rains to eastern parts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

New 7-day rainfall totals show Wilmington, North Carolina got more than 8 inches of rain in a week. Charleston got more than 6 and a half inches, and northeastern North Carolina saw about the same over the past seven days, according to the National Weather Service.

Some coastal areas in North Carolina and South Carolina saw more than a foot of rain over the past week, which includes Hurricane Dorian. NWS

The highest rainfall total from Dorian was more than 13 inches recorded at the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching on Ocracoke.

Hurricane Dorian’s crawl up the Carolina coast is clearly visible in the rainfall graphic, showing the Category 1 storm’s path as it tracked off the coast last week before making landfall at Cape Hatteras.

Other notable rainfall totals from Dorian’s trek across eastern North Carolina include:

New Bern: 7.3 inches

Nags Head: 7.75 inches

Mount Olive: 8 inches

Greenville: 7.3 inches

Wilmington: 5.9 inches

Estimated rainfall totals from Hurricane Dorian for North Carolina. NWS

Dorian caused major flooding from storm surge and rains on Hatteras Island and Ocracoke. The rough waves cut new inlets along parts of the Outer Banks and pushed sand up onto roads.

Residents along the rivers of North Carolina and South Carolina were spared the flooding seen in hurricanes Florence and Matthew. The storm moved quickly up the coast and did not dump nearly as much rain.

Many parts of eastern North Carolina saw two feet or more of rain in Florence last year, which brought severe flooding and left many communities under water. The rainfall total for Elizabethtown, on the Cape Fear River in southeast North Carolina, after Florence was a fraction of an inch less than three feet.