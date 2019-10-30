Storms could soak Halloween plans and bring isolated tornado to the Triangle

A strong storm could soak trick-or-treaters and bring an isolated tornado to central North Carolina on Halloween, forecasters say.

Wednesday’s rain chances are expected to linger overnight, and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe storms could come 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Raleigh, Durham and nearby areas, forecasters say.

“If you’re out and about tomorrow night, take caution since there is a risk for severe weather,” the National Weather Service warned Wednesday on Twitter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The biggest risk is strong winds, which could reach 60 mph, according to forecasters.

“However, an isolated tornado or two will be possible,” the National Weather Service says.

In Raleigh, less than one-tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected during the day Thursday, with the potential for more during storms, the service says. That night, up to three-quarters of an inch could fall, according to the forecast.

So what are the chances your Halloween plans will get drenched?

Forecasters say the Triangle and other areas west of Interstate 95 have the “greatest threat” for strong storms.

There’s also an 80 percent chance it will rain in Raleigh on parts of Thursday night.

While trick-or-treaters are out, showers could be “hit or miss,” according to Don Schwenneker, meteorologist for ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Skies are expected to clear up by early Friday, when forecasters predict sunny conditions.