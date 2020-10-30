More than 180,000 still without power in NC after Tropical Storm Zeta’s strong winds

At least 182,000 customers in North Carolina were without power Friday morning, a day after Tropical Storm Zeta battered the state with strong winds.

Electricity is being restored after Duke Energy says the storm on Thursday knocked out power to more than 500,000 of its customers in the Carolinas — around 10% of customers in the region. Another provider, Haywood Electric Membership Corporation, listed up to 10,000 affected customers.

Zeta was a Category 2 hurricane when it slammed into the Gulf Coast near Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday afternoon .

Zeta had tropical storm strength as it moved northeast, lashing parts of North Carolina with heavy rain and powerful winds. Fallen trees and power lines were reported in Charlotte and other cities.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, there were more than 32,000 power outages in Forsyth County and 15,000 in Guilford County, both in the Triad. Other areas with the most outages were in the western part of the state and near Charlotte, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Zeta, now downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, continued its path northeast and was off the Atlantic coast as of about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.