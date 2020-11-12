Up to 20 people reported trapped in rising floodwaters at North Carolina campground

The Conover Fire Department in Catawba County says it is responding Thursday morning to reports of up to 20 campers trapped and in need of rescue from rising water in the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County.

Hiddenite Family Campground is a 30-acre site located along the South Yadkin River, about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The incident is one of “multiple water rescues” that were in progress around 6 a.m. Thursday, as the region sees heavy rain continue to fall across western North Carolina. The rain was blamed for mudslides, flash flooding and power outages in nearby counties.

Conover officials said on Twitter that rescuers are also responding to reports of a car that went over a bridge on County Home Road in Alexander County’s Wittenburg community. Alexander County is about 65 miles southwest of Winston-Salem.

Alexander County Schools reported some of its school buildings were flooded, forcing it to resort to virtual classes Thursday. Catawba County Schools officials said they would also go virtual due to flooding and power outages. Meanwhile, Caldwell County Schools will be on a two-hour delay due to “mudslides and flash flooding in the area.”

A flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for much of the western part of North Carolina, with heavy rain expected through midday, forecasters say. The National Weather Service warns “creeks and streams may come out of their banks and quickly flood roadways,” making some areas impassable. Up to 6 inches of rain has fallen in some areas, reported the Charlotte Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Conover SOC is responding to a WATER RESCUE, Hiddenite Family Camp Ground, 15-20 Campers Trapped. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020