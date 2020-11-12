Flash flooding possible in the Triangle as heavy rain continues. Here’s the forecast

Flash flooding is possible on Thursday as more rain soaks the Triangle.

Two to 5 inches of rainfall is predicted for central North Carolina, with higher amounts of rain possible in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

A flood advisory is in effect until 9:45 a.m. for northeastern Wake County, while a flash flood watch was issued through Thursday night in Orange County.

Heavy rain was expected to cause reduced visibility and lead to some flooding in Chatham, Durham, Johnston and Wake counties. Areas with potential impacts include roads, waterways and areas with poor drainage, forecasters said.

“Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning, especially in urban areas where prolonged heavy rain can quickly lead to flooding,” the National Weather Service said.

The wet weather is expected after 1 to 3 inches of rain already fell near the town of Princeton in Johnston County, according to forecasters.

Johnston County Schools was among the districts that canceled in-person classes Thursday due to the threats of rain and flooding. The conditions have closed roads and caused slowdowns on Interstate 440 West, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.