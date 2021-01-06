Snow could fall in the Triangle on Friday. Here’s what to expect and when

Forecasters say snow is possible in central North Carolina later this week. National Weather Service

Snow could fall in the Triangle this week — but don’t expect much accumulation.

Less than 1 inch of snow or a mix of rain and snow is possible near Raleigh, Durham and areas to the west and north, the National Weather Service said.

The wintry weather is expected to hit parts of central North Carolina late Thursday through Friday as temperatures stay 40 degrees or lower, according to the weather service.

Overnight Thursday, forecasters expect “snow in the Triad region to Roxboro as we approach daybreak, with the trend going to mostly a cold rain from the Triangle” and areas to the southwest.

Raleigh could see rain on Friday morning transitioning into a mix of rain and snow after 2 p.m.

“I think this going to be more of a rain event,” said Don Schwenneker, meteorologist for ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “There just won’t be a ton of cold air in place to make for a big snow.”

The chance of wintry weather enters the area as a storm system moves in from the west.

In Western North Carolina, forecasters predict the mountains could see as much as 6 inches of snow.

Skies are expected to clear in the Triangle by Saturday, when forecasters predict a high of 45 degrees.