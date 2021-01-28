Weather News Photos: Snow Day in the Triangle By Scott Sharpe January 28, 2021 09:57 AM, ORDER REPRINT → From left, Caroline Bobbie, Katy Fitzgerald and Kristin Youell play fetch with their dogs at Dorothea Dix Park Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.Triangle residents woke up to a light blanket of snow across much of the region. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com Check out photos by News & Observer staff photojournalists of the winter storm that moved through central North Carolina in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 28, 2021. Snow falls in downtown Raleigh, N.C. early Thursday morning, January 28, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Snow falls in downtown Raleigh, N.C. early Thursday morning, January 28, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com A light dusting of snow blankets only the grassy media on Hammond Road after a winter storm moved through the Triangle in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 28, 2021in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com There is a small dusting of snow over Raleigh before daybreak on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com Snow covers rocks along a creek early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com A photographer’s cat follows along to help capture the light snowfall on Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com Snow covers logs across a creek early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com Andrew Thornton, a UNC-Chapel Hill sophomore, starts to ski down McCorkle Place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday morning, January 28, 2021. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com Lewis Gaffney and Katie Gilmore walk ìBode,î an Australian Shepherd at Dorothea Dix Park Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.Triangle residents woke up to a light blanket of snow across much of the region. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com A snow figure sits atop the Old Well water fountain at UNC-Chapel Hill on Thursday morning, January 28, 2021. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com Comments
