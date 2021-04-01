A cold start to April: Freeze warning, temperatures in the 20s expected in Triangle

April is getting off to a cold start in the Triangle, with the potential for frigid overnight temperatures and wind chills in the teens.

A freeze warning is in effect for Wake, Durham, Orange and other central North Carolina counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s during the day Thursday before falling to overnight lows of 28 degrees in Raleigh and 27 degrees in Durham.

An “occasionally blustery northwesterly wind” could make it feel like 19 or 20 degrees, according to the weather service.

A freeze warning was issued for the Triangle as could temperatures are expected to blanket the region. National Weather Service

“No fooling around,” forecasters said Thursday, which is April Fools’ Day. “It’s going to be unseasonably cold.”

Typically, lows around this time of year are about 44 degrees, data shows.

The freezing temperatures and frost have the potential to kill plants that are left outside, forecasters warn.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the National Weather Service said. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them.”

In Raleigh, temperatures could warm to 49 degrees during the day Friday before dropping to a 28-degree overnight low.

“Even colder temps are expected (Friday) night, when another Freeze Warning will be needed,” forecasters said as of Thursday morning.