Claudette expected to restrengthen to tropical storm as it moves toward NC coast

Parts of Eastern North Carolina are under a tropical storm warning Sunday as tropical depression Claudette is expected to restrengthen over the area, forecasters say.

Claudette became a tropical storm Saturday but later weakened to a tropical depression as it moved inland after making landfall in Louisiana. But it’s expected to restrengthen overnight Sunday and become a tropical storm again Monday as it moves over Eastern North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning from the Little River inlet near the North and South Carolina border to Duck, North Carolina, which is near the Virginia border. The Pamlico and Albemarle sounds are also under the warning.

The warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the area in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Tropical storm conditions — which include winds ranging from 39 mph to 73 mph — are expected in North Carolina starting Sunday night and into early Monday, according to the forecast.

“The center of the cyclone should be near the coast of North Carolina Monday morning, and then pass well offshore the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday afternoon and Monday night,” the NHC says.

Claudette could dump between 2 and 4 inches of rain in Eastern North Carolina, with up to 6 inches possible in isolated areas through Monday morning, forecasters say.

“Flash, urban and small stream flooding impacts, as well as new and renewed minor river flooding are possible across these areas,” the NHC says.

Between 1 and 3 feet of storm surge are possible from Cape Lookout on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to the Virginia border and between 1 and 2 feet are possible from the Little River Inlet to Cape Lookout, the NHC says.

Tornadoes are also possible across North Carolina on Sunday, forecasters say.

In parts of central North Carolina, remnants of Claudette could bring a few storms that may become severe through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, heaving rain and flash flooding are possible, forecasters say.

In the Piedmont and Western North Carolina, forecasters say showers and thunderstorms are possible in the area through Sunday afternoon.

“The main threats will be from locally heavy rainfall and cloud to ground lightning. However, locally excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding could also occur, especially in urban and other flood prone areas” the NWS says.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Claudette was 355 miles west of the Cape Fear and 15 miles west of Atlanta, Georgia, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

It was moving east, northeast at 17 mph, the NHC says.