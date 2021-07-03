Hurricane Elsa may bring rain, flooding to North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know.

While much uncertainty remained on Saturday morning, July 3, 2021, as to its ultimate track, Hurricane Elsa was still projected to barrel into the Carolinas with fierce winds and rain by mid- to late week, according to National Hurricane Center maps. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Elsa may threaten heavy rain and flooding in the Triangle in the next week, as the storm’s current path is expected to bring it into North Carolina by Thursday.

The hurricane was passing over Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, and expected to hit Jamaica on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

From there, Elsa is expected to move through Cuba into Florida and the rest of the southeastern U.S. coast.

Here are the 5 am AST Saturday, July 3 Key Messages for Hurricane #Elsa. Heavy rains could cause flash flooding across portions of the Greater Antilles during the next few days.https://t.co/V1SS126AFz pic.twitter.com/4ibXzSOVhS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 3, 2021

James Danco, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said it was still too early to predict the storm’s precise path.

“It’s looking increasingly likely that we’ll at least get some rain, most likely on Thursday,” he said, adding that Elsa is forecast to have become a weak tropical storm by the time it reaches the Carolinas. “But the cone is pretty large at that point, so there’s quite a bit of uncertainty.”

Danco said the storm could miss N.C. and the Triangle, or have minimal impact by the time it does arrive.

“It’s got potentially a lot of mountainous terrain to go over, and Haiti and then Cuba, that could really help to weaken and tear it apart,” he said.

Danco added there’s a chance of heavy rainfall and flooding in the state, but said it’s still too far out to be able to say with certainty. Tornadoes and other wind threats are also possible.

“The more time it spends on the water, the more of a wind threat there would likely be,” Danco said. “But at this point, it’s looking like there’s a good chance it’ll be over land for quite a while.”

He said people living in the Triangle don’t need to start preparing for severe weather yet, but should be watching for more information in the coming days.