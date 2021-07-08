Weather News

Ahead of possible Elsa flooding, here are Raleigh’s top flood-prone areas to avoid

A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Elsa’s projected path as of 8 a.m. Thursday.
A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Elsa’s projected path as of 8 a.m. Thursday. National Hurricane Center
RALEIGH

With Tropical Storm Elsa expected to soak central North Carolina with up to three inches of rain, several counties around the Triangle are under a flash flood watch until Thursday evening.

Wake, Durham, Orange and other counties in the central part of the state are expected to receive between two to three inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

“1-3 inches of rain (locally higher) could result in localized flash flooding,” the National Weather Service said. “Highest rainfall amounts and greatest risk for flash flooding will be along and east of Highway 1.”

NWS rainfall 7/8
The Triangle is expected to receive between two to three inches of rain over a 72-hour period beginning Thursday. National Weather Service

Elsa is expected to increase the risk of isolated tornadoes, and central North Carolina will experience “gusty winds,” but the primary effect of the storm remains the possibility of flash flooding, the NWS said.

The City of Raleigh has several flood monitoring cameras near streams and flood-prone areas, to watch for flooding. The city does not provide public live-streams from the cameras, which are intended to assist the city’s emergency response.

The city does provide a map of repeat flooding locations, however, that will be updated throughout the day. The locations where the city has placed cameras, which indicate flood-prone areas that should be avoided, are:

Other flood-prone locations where the city does not yet have any cameras installed but should also be avoided include:

For more information on Elsa’s impact as it moves throughout central North Carolina on Thursday, check the News & Observer’s live updates tracking the storm.

