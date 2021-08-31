Isolated tornado, heavy rain possible as remnants of Ida move toward the Triangle

Tropical Depression Ida could batter the Triangle with strong winds as it rolls into the region on Wednesday.

Heavy rain, flooding and an isolated tornado are also possible for much of central North Carolina as remnants of the storm make their way from the Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Wake, Durham, Orange and nearby counties are all at a “slight risk” for severe weather, meaning there’s the potential for isolated or scattered thunderstorms in those areas, forecasters said.

“Clouds will begin to build late Tuesday into Wednesday,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “There will be time Wednesday morning to secure any loose items outside your home.”

Remnants of TD Ida will move through the region tomorrow.

Isolated to scattered strong/severe storms possible.

️Damaging winds - main threat.

️Isolated tornado is possible.

️Locally heavy rain will result in a risk of minor flooding. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/wRyUfyyqM7 — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 31, 2021

Ida could bring strong storms to the Triangle between noon and 9 p.m. Wednesday, with damaging winds posing the biggest threat.

“An isolated tornado is also possible,” forecasters said. “Additionally, locally heavy rain will result in a risk of minor flooding, mainly in poor drainage or urban areas.”

In Raleigh, up to a half inch of rain could fall during the day, with more possible overnight. Skies are expected to clear by daytime Thursday, according to forecasters.

Ida was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall in Louisiana early Sunday. The storm, which caused flooding and damage along the Gulf Coast, continued its path northeast and is expected to start bringing rain to the North Carolina mountains by late Tuesday, according to ABC11.

The Charlotte area could also see storm conditions this week, McClatchy News reported.

