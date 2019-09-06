Weather
Triangle is soggy but spared by Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian continues up NC coast as Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds
The Triangle took a soaking from Hurricane Dorian as its eye passed along the North Carolina coast, but the Category 1 storm appeared to spare the Triangle any serious damage or flooding.
As of 5 a.m., Duke Power reported 2,741 people without power in Wake County and 4,669 in the dark in Johnston County. Outages were spotty and fewer in counties to the west.
Raleigh’s emergency operations center reported one downed power line, which had been grounded, and a few fallen trees, said city spokeswoman Stephanie Caplan.
Johnston County remained on a flash flood warning until 9:30 a.m., emergency officials said.
The Neuse and Haw rivers, along with Crabtree Creek, were all at normal levels as of early Friday morning, but accumulated rains were expected to send them swelling higher. By 6 a.m., Crabtree Creek had jumped more than a foot to nearly 5 feet high overnight in Umstead State Park.
Tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches from the National Weather Service remained in effect Friday. In the past 24 hours, Raleigh saw about an inch of rain, according to gauges in Walnut Creek.
