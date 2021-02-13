Freezing rain skirts Raleigh, causes 60,000+ power outages across North Carolina

Over 60,000 power outages have been reported across the state, as North Carolina saw freezing rain fall overnight and into Saturday morning.

While the freezing rain has largely stayed north of the Triangle, forecasts warn the icy rain will continue in the Triangle and other parts of the state until midday Saturday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Sunday as hazardous travel conditions are expected to persist.

In the northern part of the state — including Vance, Granville, Person, Caswell and Rockingham counties — a winter storm warning remains active until 5 a.m. Sunday. It warns power outages and tree damage are likely, with travel potentially becoming impossible.

Outages have struck residents across the state amid the freezing weather, with hundreds in the Triangle without power. Duke Energy reported upwards of 60,000 total power outages in NC on Saturday, mainly concentrated in Vance, Granville, Guilford and Forsyth counties.