How to register to vote this fall

The deadline to register for the November elections is Friday, Oct. 12. To register to vote, mail, email, fax or deliver your application in person to your county board of elections. For more information and to find a voter application, visit ncsbe.gov.
Wake County Board of Elections: P.O. Box 695, Raleigh, NC, 27602. Fax: 919-856-5864. Voter@wakegov.com.
Durham County Board of Elections: P.O. Box 868, Durham, NC, 27702. Fax: 919-560-0688. Elections@dconc.gov.
Orange County Board of Elections: P.O. Box 220, Hillsborough, NC, 27278. Fax: 919-644-3318. ORANGE.boe@ncsbe.gov.
Still deciding whether to register? Some college students told us why voting matters to them.
“Being able to register to vote, for one, it’s free, so why not? Even being able to have the opportunity to go and vote on anything, whether it’s something small for the city that you live in, or whether it’s nationwide, for the presidency or something like that, it still matters, because you never know what one vote can change. Traffic laws, road laws, construction — all that you get a say in, if you register to vote.” —Sarah Jimenez, 23, Raleigh.
“A lot of people complain about different policies in office, (but) I don’t think you should complain if you don’t vote.” —Jeremy Hiles, 22, Wake Forest.
“I think it’s important, especially since I’m young ... It’s important for us to be involved ... We’re the future, so we need to be the ones who go out and put in our input. Because it does matter.” —TyQwisha Gwynn, 19, Durham.
“Times are always changing, and the way that we as people think about policy is always changing, so registering to vote and ensuring that your voice is heard ... allows politics to reflect where we’re at as a society.” —Duncan Hales, 21, Chapel Hill.
Comments