How did Republicans win 50 percent of the vote but 77 percent of the seats?

Senate leader Berger won his race with less than 43,000 district votes and none statewide. House Speaker Moore won his with less than 17,000. These two men largely control the agenda for the entire state.
Their leader in redistricting, which has led to four consecutive unconstitutional elections, is Rep. David Lewis. He says that since the Democratic Party ran candidates, the districts were fair. Republicans won 50.3 percent of the vote, Democrats 48.4 percent (in U.S. House races across the state). Republicans won 76.9 percent (10 seats) and Democrats won 23.1 percent (3 seats).
I hope that some true conservatives can rise in these districts to challenge these and other members of this cabal. I remember when conservatives stood for more than manipulation of norms to maintain their own power.
Charlie Gunn
Creedmoor
Blue wave
In 1982 I left my home state of New Jersey because I got tired of living in a blue state defined by taxes and corruption. Today, New Jersey is still a blue state, taxes are still through the roof and politicians are still corrupt.
When I moved to the common sense state of North Carolina, little did I know what would happen. The Yankee wave followed me, and I mean the blue Yankee wave. Because of this wave, North Carolina will never be the same.
Republicans lost in North Carolina for two reasons. First, Democratic Yankees who are flooding our state in record numbers, and the indoctrination of our college students. North Carolina is no longer a great place to live.
Wayne R. Muller
Angier
Work together
Congratulations to our state and country for finding balance anew in government. Now let’s work together — Democrat, Republican and Independent — to find solutions to our key issues — climate change, health care, education, poverty, immigration, voting rights and foreign policy, among others.
Gary Keith Smith
Raleigh
Diverse candidates
Your article about the lack of diversity in this year’s midterm election (“More people running for legislature, but only small gains in diversity,” Nov. 5) is alarming. You state that the Democratic Party has a website that allows voters to see the race, gender and age of their candidates, and the Republican Party does not have such a website. This must mean that when you have no message, no plan and no qualified experienced people running for office, play the race, gender and age card.
This goes hand in hand with the Democratic Party’s new rule of law: guilty until proven innocent.
Steven Metzler
Raleigh
Limit access
The events in Pittsburgh are just another example of the explosive potential of the combination of anger and easy access to high-powered weaponry. We can’t outlaw anger, but we can limit access to weapons.
George S. Baroff, Ph.D.
Chapel Hill
Free to pollute
Gov. Cooper has rightly focused North Carolina on addressing climate change as part of our response to natural disasters (“Cooper sets ambitious goal to cut gas emissions,” Oct. 29). The clean energy strategies he proposes are win-win for the state and for us as taxpayers.
N.C. representatives at the state and federal level should be showing leadership on climate as well. Opportunities for improvements in energy efficiency, storage and agricultural practices could be providing major benefits if our members of Congress made it no longer free to pollute. Canada just enacted a bipartisan Carbon Fee and Dividend policy that will reduce pollution by putting a price on it, while returning the fees to the taxpayers. It’s a win-win model that we should be deploying in the United States as well.
Melissa Malkin-Weber
Durham
A few suggestions
I suggest that we all petition our new leaders to fix our election system:
1) Limit the campaigns to six months like Canada.
2) Make Election Day a national holiday, so no one has to miss work.
3) Eliminate the Electoral College.
4) Provide public funds for all campaigns and take George Soros, the Koch brothers, and all others out of the picture.
5) Only allow candidates to place ads, not super PACs, and no negative ads about the other candidate.
6) Outlaw robo-calls.
And as long as we are changing the Constitution, how about eliminating daylight savings time and outlawing all Christmas ads and displays until after Thanksgiving?
Robert Brown
Cary
