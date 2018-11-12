Stop calling it a “voter ID” amendment. That’s not what it’s about.

Please do not refer to the amendment requiring photo ID to vote as a “voter ID” amendment. At this point, we know this is a “voter suppression” amendment. The intent of this amendment is to keep the poor and minorities from voting.
When the law passed by Republican legislators was struck down by the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, they noted that the law was designed to intentionally discriminate against blacks with surgical precision. This new amendment is no different.
When writing about the amendment, that context is critical for readers. It is a voter suppression amendment, plain and simple. Republican lawmakers around the country are working to pass similar bills; many others have been struck down because they too are discriminatory. We know voter fraud is virtually non-existent.
Taylor Cooke
Durham
Common sense
I am very concerned about the safety of the people who reside in North Carolina and the United States. Gun use is out of control, and something has to be done.
Our elected officials are putting the American people in danger when they accept NRA money. Mental health will always be a problem because care is still extremely inaccessible, but our senators can be advocates for change in common sense gun control. Common sense gun laws can start with more thorough background checks. I urge both senators to not be cowards; pass sensible gun control.
Kristen Hill
Chapel Hill
Priorities
This is the kind of thing I don’t get — 100 homeless children in Haywood County, N.C.
Why do we have 100 homeless children? Why do we have to scrape and beg for money for them?
We will spend millions of dollars on illegal immigrants (housing and retention facilities, city and state municipal funds, education, health care, driver’s licenses, judicial and court costs, law enforcement, prisons), when that money could take care of homeless children and vets for that matter.
The people in this county have to raise money and ask for donations for this. Scraping and begging.
We don’t have our priorities straight. We should not have homeless children anywhere. But we do. Stop wasting money.
Pat Goodrich
Mills River
Climate focus
I just wanted to let you know that I was very happy to see three different stories that related to climate change in Nov. 8’s edition.
Would it be possible for the paper to have a dedicated section on climate — maybe once a week, that would focus on people who are working to lower the carbon footprint, research into ways to make our future climate less scary, tips for individuals to lessen their own carbon footprint, etc.
I heard the ECU just announced a big sustainability plan — where do the other universities in North Carolina rate with this? Can we push Duke Energy towards more solar development?
For our world to have any chance, more citizens need to be aware of the reality of climate warming, and that we may all have to make some changes — higher gas prices, driving less, wearing more layers in the winter rather than just hiking the thermostat, etc. There are some great things already happening, but we need to do much more.
Margaret Muenzer
Chapel Hill
TB prevention
In 2016 alone, 1.67 million people died from tuberculosis (TB). As of 2018, one fourth of the world’s population remains infected. TB is the leading global infectious killer, surpassing even HIV/AIDS.
On Sept. 26, nations around the world decided to tackle TB headfirst by holding the first ever high-level meeting on TB at the United Nations General Assembly. The goal of the meeting was to revitalize the fight against TB and reach all affected people with both prevention and care methods.
However, this accelerated effort to end TB cannot be accomplished without the help of the U.S. Since the late 1990s, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has been one of the largest donors to global TB control efforts.
Congressional appropriations to USAID for TB has grown over time, reaching $264 million in 2018. However, the current administration has proposed significantly reduced TB funding for FY 2019 at only $181 million, which would drastically hurt global TB control efforts.
Meghana Giri
Duke University Partners in Health Engage
Durham
