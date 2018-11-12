It takes a village to fill out a college application (or a family, anyway)

Over the past month my family has been all-in on getting my son’s college applications complete. From proofreading essays to remembering 10th grade academic honors, its been somewhat of a group effort. For those who haven’t shepherded a high school senior through the college application process recently, it has changed…a lot.
First, the competition for spots in the freshman class has increased. From 1970 to 2009 college enrollment nationwide doubled and has grown from there. Hard data on how many N.C. students go on to four-year colleges is, notably, unavailable from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, beyond reports from school counselors on students’ self-reported post-graduation intentions. According DPI, school counselors across the state estimated in 2015 nearly 90 percent of students intended to pursue secondary education.
Even without hard numbers, my experience shows that my son and his peers seem to be applying to many more four-year institutions than my generation did. The Common Application, and the Coalition Application, are now common platforms for most universities and colleges, enabling students to load in their high school vitals just once, with school-specific additional essays tacked on at the end. The upside of the new system is that it is easier to apply to multiple schools. The downside is, well, its easier to apply to multiple schools.
The recent report released by the Department of Public Instruction outlining data on the ACT standardized test indicated that the top five in-state colleges where students had their scores submitted were N.C. State, East Carolina University, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte and Appalachian State University. The top three out-of-state schools where N.C. students submitted their ACT scores were Clemson, the University of South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
The Common Application means students now apply to seven to 10 schools compared to a generation ago when we applied to two to four schools, on average. The increase in applicants has also impacted admission standards and the formula regarding how many accepted students will actually enroll, and whether admissions staff tap further into the waiting list when May enrollment deadlines hit.
The high school gauntlet today is more involved than I remember, filled with standardized testing tutors, career-oriented extracurricular activities and leadership opportunities that I would have loved as a teen. By the time high school students arrive on college campuses they are ready, if a bit battle worn.
Before my kids sat down to fill out their college applications, I wish I had known a few things. One, there are only 10 spots on the Common Application for all their school activities over four years, including sports, volunteering, work, clubs, youth groups… everything. Choose carefully.
In addition, the highest math on the SAT is generally what parents know as Algebra 2. That means kids who go on to take more advanced math classes in their junior and senior years could benefit from taking standardized tests starting earlier than many do, even as early as 10th grade.
A critical lesson I’ve had in this process is to trust it, and your student. Students know what details best illustrate their high school accomplishments and personal development and which academic honors represent them, regardless of what parents advise.
I also learned that all the parents who told me that kids “end up where they are supposed to be” were right. The system works, students find their spot, and our teens are blessed to live in a state with a multitude of college options.
