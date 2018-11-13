Letters: NC should change rules to make voting easier

I just read Anne Gordon’s article “It is too hard to vote at Raleigh polling sites,” (Nov. 11) and I totally agree. I vote at Lead Mine Elementary and was there when they opened on Tuesday at 6:30 am. I found it to be poorly organized, and it took over 20 minutes from entering to exiting.
I think following the example of the state of Oregon is by far better than any other changes we could make. Oregon mails a ballot to every registered voter. The completed ballots are placed in provided secure boxes similar to mail collection boxes, or the ballot can be returned by US Mail. Each ballot is signed and that signature is compared to the signature on file from the voter registration form. Voter participation is over 90 percent. This alone is reason enough to make this change.
I will vote for anyone running for office who promises to work to make this the way to vote in North Carolina.
Janet Gaskins
Raleigh
No supporting evidence
I feel embarrassed for the News and Observer in general and Gene Nichol in particular for the content of “A mixed election result, but still progress for US, NC,” (Nov. 10).
The election of Anita Earls to the state supreme court is the only substantiated fact in the whole opinion piece. Certainly this must be a near record even for a far-left biased diatribe.
There are no examples or facts to cause us to agree with “wound us as a commonwealth ... closing campaign of overt racism ... most lawless regimes in American history... full throated war on people of color on poor people...” etc. The piece represents one more time why it is that many US citizens neither respect nor trust academic elites and their supporting newspaper editors. When is the countering opinion piece to be published?
Charles Durrant
Cary
Because of rain
During World World War II, I was unable to perform my duties while recuperating, twice, after being wounded, but I, like millions of others, never failed because of rain.
Jim Seitzer
Chapel Hill
All veterans honored
Re: “‘ALL Veterans Matter,’ says organizer of plane flying Confederate flag over UNC,” (Nov. 11). If I recall correctly, not one star was dropped from the Union flag during the Civil War. It was a war between brother and brother; not one nation against another. In my opinion, this is a very distasteful stunt.
The one who did this demonstrated he has no interest in representing veterans. Instead, he used this opportunity to make a dissenting opinion for those that are opposed to Silent Sam to observe. If critical thinking was more abundant, then he would have known that each star on Old Glory represents each state in our union: past, present, and future. With respect to Veteran’s Day, this would include, naturally, soldiers that fought for the Confederacy. All American soldiers are honored during Veteran’s Day.
Joshua Peters
Cary
Moral obligation
In considering the electric scooter issue, we must keep in mind that cars are burning up our planet. They spew greenhouse gases and require countless acres of pavement, resulting in climate change that causes huge hurricanes, wildfires, desertification, sea level rise, and mass extinctions. We have a moral obligation to encourage alternative transportation!
The City of Raleigh has spent millions on buses that ride around mostly empty. The city has spent two years and big bucks on a system of electric bicycles that is not yet functional. But when private enterprise introduced electric scooters, which cost the city nothing and have offered car-free transportation to thousands of happy Raleighites, the city is imposing fees and regulations likely to banish them. The city should instead welcome this alternative.
Some sidewalks are full of pedestrians and should be off-limits to scooters. Other sidewalks are empty most of the time, and are safer for scooters than streets. Scooters should not park where they impede pedestrians, but they deserve parking somewhere, as they require much less space than cars. Let’s figure out the best ways to use this clean, convenient, affordable, quiet, fun mode of transportation. It’s our moral duty!
Matthew Brown
Raleigh
