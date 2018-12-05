Here are the most-read opinion articles from November

Here were the top 10 most-read opinion articles published in November on newsobserver.com, in order of the most readership:
1. “I was harassed at a restaurant. Now I know how Sarah Huckabee Sanders feels,” By Celia Rivenbark. “A few days ago, I was publicly heckled in a restaurant for my political views....I was sitting in a local dive bar, digging into a buffalo chicken sandwich with crinkle fries (my new friends would call these Freedom Fries) and watching the UNC football game on TV when my very first public heckler approached.”
2. “NC hunting and fishing amendment is a ploy, not a protection,” by The N&O Editorial Board. “There’s no threat to the right to hunt and fish and harvest wildlife in North Carolina....There is, however, a threat to the quality of hunting and fishing. The same Republican-controlled legislature that is pushing this ballot-dressing amendment has worked against what makes for good hunting and fishing — broad tracts or preserved wilderness and clean water in streams and rivers.”
3. “I watched a polling site in Raleigh. It’s too hard to vote,” by Anne Gordon. “Several people walked away angry, and said they could not or would not vote, either because they had already used up their breaks from work, or because transportation restrictions made it too difficult. Everyone who walked out without voting was frustrated.”
4. “Can the victims’ right amendment deliver what it promises?” by The N&O Editorial Board. “The next legislature should do the hard work of figuring out how to put in place the requirements in the amendment and then provide the funding to do so. If they’re serious about victims’ rights, legislators should stop preening and strutting, get to work and provide money to inform and notify crime victims.”
5. “Michelle Obama’s memoir reminds me of the joy brought by adoption,” by Mark Anthony Neal. “The revelation brought back memories of the struggles and disappointments my wife and I endured 20 year ago, when IVF seemed our only option to start a family. We know very well the frustrations and self-doubt that the Obamas must have felt.”
6. “We all served as NC governor. And we oppose this power grab,” by the five former living N.C. governors. “Unable to get their way by passing laws, legislators now seek to change the N.C. Constitution to let the General Assembly control all names put forward to fill vacancies in the courts, and take control over the state board that oversees elections and government ethics — appointment powers that are granted to the governor by the state constitution.”
7. “What you are really being asked in the NC amendment questions,” by Colin Campbell. “There’s a lot of bad information going around about the six constitutional amendments on this year’s ballot. The questions on your ballot were written by legislators who want them to sound as enticing as possible. They’re like the ads for $99 plane tickets that fail to mention baggage and other add-on fees.”
8. “Margaret Spellings’ departure from UNC is bad — very bad,” by Stephen Leonard. “Spellings – like all of her predecessors – has done yeoman’s service protecting the public’s interest in educational excellence from the partisan excesses, autocratic proclivities, stunning ignorance, and straight-up stupidity of the N.C. General Assembly and their sycophants on the UNC Board of Governors.”
9. “How the GOP gerrymander blocked the blue wave in NC,” by Thomas Wolf and Peter Miller. “With this scientific slicing and dicing of voters, it didn’t matter if Democrats got 30 percent of the statewide vote or 50 percent, as they did this year. In fact, Democrats didn’t stand a chance of picking up a fourth seat unless they could net 52.5 percent of the statewide vote.”
10. “NC Republicans should stop with the Machiavelli thing. Just be fair,” by The N and O Editorial Board. “Machiavelli urged a style of cunning political manipulation that’s been embraced by Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore....Berger and Moore can’t resist rigging the rules of the game to what they think will be Republicans’ advantage.”
