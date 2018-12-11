We have too many problems at home to fix the rest of the world

Peder Zane’s opinion piece is spot on but could use additional clarification (“Open borders would hurt U.S.,” Dec. 8). Those who think illegal immigration is acceptable do not believe we are a country of laws. If one breaks the law to come to this country, why would one believe they would obey our laws in the future?
Additionally, illegal immigrants take jobs from those who are legal citizens. I find it ironic that the Rev. William Barber does not comment on inner city poverty of minorities, primarily black, in the big cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, etc., that have been governed by Democrats for decades. They know free stuff to constituents buys votes.
Unfortunately, in doing so they have actually made their constituents believe they are victims. Talk about rights and ignore the responsibilities that come with them, and a victim is born.
All of this feeds the perspective those on the left have about immigration. Let them in and support them financially. You will get the votes, and it is about power and identity politics.
Matt Segal
Cary
Solution prevented
J. Peder Zane asks, “What do you think?” I know no one who advocates for open borders. The radical right assertion that liberals promote open borders is a shameless scheme intended to keep the Trump base foaming at the mouth.
Had Congress passed President George W. Bush’s Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act of 2007, much of the current furor over immigration would have subsided. But as with other contentious issues, the extreme right refuses to diffuse the issue of immigration by passing legislation when keeping the matter unsettled is so useful in rallying their base.
The Central American caravan heading this way is just more proof that as income inequality increases, so does civil unrest. Look no further than the Russian Revolution. Not only is income inequality increasing within this country, it is increasing among nations. Venezuelans are streaming into Columbia. Libyans are streaming into Europe. And Central Americans are going to continue streaming into the U.S.
Until the “haves” begin addressing the problems faced by the “have nots,” they will come—a $40 billion wall, determined ICE agents, and J. Peder Zane notwithstanding.
John May
Chapel Hill
Do the math
I just read J. Peter Zane’s column. I couldn’t agree more. He stated that in 2013 it was estimated that illegal immigrants each would cost $115,000 over 75 years. That seems like a low number. Pew research states there were 10.7 million unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. in 2016. Do the math.
Yes, I know it seems inhumane not to help all people seeking asylum from poverty, but that’s half of the world. Our country is not fiscally able to provide that much welfare. As citizens of this country we participate in citizenship. That definition is the state of being vested with the rights, privileges and duties of a citizen.
One such duty is paying taxes. I have a suggestion for all those in favor of open borders. Let’s have a check box on tax returns for all who want to contribute. I’d like to see how the math works out for that.
Carol E. Elliott
Edenton
Raw emotion
J. Peder Zane side-steps a major factor in the arguments over immigration. While he accuses the president’s critics of engaging in a “morality play driven by raw emotion,” he forgets that Donald Trump conducts his argument as a morality play driven by raw emotion.
He accuses Mexico of sending us rapists, murderers, and gang members. He uses fear to justify his wall. He calls a band of asylum-seekers “invaders” harboring terrorists. He needlessly sends soldiers to the border and encourages storm trooper behavior. Trump resorts to juvenile accusations that his critics hate America, want open borders, and don’t care about the law.
While Zane makes a reasonable case for restraint and control of our borders, he doesn’t seem to grasp that opponents of Trump’s immigration policy are not calling for lawlessness, but for humaneness, something that seems beyond Trump’s ken. President Obama’s Dreamers policy was a reasonable plan to apply humanity, with constraints. But Trump, with his visceral rejection of all things Obama, scuttled it. If Zane wants reason and restraint, he should issue that challenge to Donald Trump as well.
Don Clement
Greenville
