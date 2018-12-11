We have too many problems at home to fix the rest of the world

On Nov. 23, the White House released the Fourth National Climate Assessment (NCA4), documenting the likely detrimental impacts of global climate change to the United States.

While the science is clear, climate change has been a polarizing political issue, and some of us were surprised when Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said in a tweet: “The report serves as a glaring reminder of the long-term risks of climate change. Both parties need to work together to deploy an innovative, market-driven strategy to combat the impacts of climate change.”