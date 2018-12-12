NC GOP played a central role in 9th District scandal

The NC Republican Party has expressed its appreciation for the impressive investigative reporting being done in the 9th Congressional District (“Journalists have done great work on the Bladen County voting story,” Dec. 11). On this, NC Democrats and Republicans agree.
Thanks to the hard work of local and national reporters, every day we learn more about the deliberate and elaborate effort to undermine the will of the people in the 9th District.
Yet as Republicans celebrate the work of investigate journalists, they fail to take responsibility for the central role the NC Republican Party has played in this growing scandal.
Republicans have repeatedly changed their tune since these allegations came to light. First they called for certification of the election without a complete investigation. Then they tried to downplay the wrongdoing by misleading on the numbers and on the law. Then Republican legislators tried to distract from the issue at hand by threatening our State Board of Elections during an ongoing investigation.
Now that the evidence of a concerted scheme to harvest absentee ballots in favor of Republican Mark Harris is overwhelming, Republicans are shifting the blame from their party and candidates to “all of us.” Here’s the truth:
Not all of us contracted with a shady consulting group that was dissolved by the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office. The NC GOP and the Harris campaign did.
Not all of us were subpoenaed by the State Board of Elections in an ongoing investigation of election rigging and fraud. Red Dome Group and the Harris campaign were.
Not all of us ignored allegations of ballot harvesting because their energy was better spent electing a candidate who believes women should submit to their husbands. The NC GOP did.
The NC Republican Party and the Harris campaign have a lot of to answer for. Why are they so determined to deflect and spread the blame?
If NC Republicans truly want to get to the root of this problem, they must support a thorough investigation by the current State Board of Elections, answer questions about their involvement openly and honestly, and take responsibility for the mistakes they made that led us here today rather than try to shift blame.
Thanks to the hard work of investigative reporters, we know that even if Republicans won’t hold themselves accountable, someone will.
Kimberly Reynolds
Executive Director
NC Democratic Party
The length limit was waived to permit a fuller response.
Productive step
As a citizen of the state and long term member of the faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill, I am surprised that the community at large (and the state’s paper of record) do not recognize what I believe is the wise and thoughtful approach that Chancellor Folt, Provost Blouin and the Board of Trustees have taken towards disposition of Silent Sam.
I believe recommending Silent Sam be placed in a new and secure history center rightfully places this important decision in the hands of those who care the most about keeping the statue on campus — the UNC Board of Governors and the N.C. General Assembly.
This now opens the door for university and state leaders to revisit the meaning of the memorial law and perhaps negotiate an acceptable plan that allows the state and our world class educational system to move forward. UNC-Chapel Hill has submitted a plan that is a productive step towards achieving this important goal.
Bruce A. Cairns, MD
Immediate Past Chair of the Faculty
Chapel Hill
Justified opinion
How dare NC Highway Patrol Trooper Whitley exercise his First Amendment rights (“NC Highway Patrol trooper on leave after social media post,” Dec. 7). How dare he speak or write the truth. How dare he speak words that I have been saying for many years.
If every common-sense retired and active law enforcement officer does not write a letter to the Highway Patrol supporting a brother officer, then all is finally lost. From the small segments of his conversation reported by your liberal newspaper, I can say that this trooper is spot on with his assessment.
Our colleges are simply liberal indoctrination zones, as are our grade schools and high schools. Ninety nine percent, if not more, of the media are anti-American. Bravo Trooper Whitley. I didn’t own a slave either, and neither did one living American.
Wayne R. Muller
Angier
