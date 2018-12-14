Letters: NC GOP shouldn’t have to look to others to discover election fraud.

Unbelievable. Dallas Woodhouse, the Executive Director of the NC Republican Party abdicates responsibility (on behalf of the party he represents, I assume) for correcting egregious voter fraud. This, after said party has spent years of intense effort (in the name of preventing voter fraud!) to strangle the voices of the very voters whose votes were stolen. Really, Mr. Woodhouse? Who has been in charge in Raleigh for years?
Unbelievably brilliant. He does this by trying to bury his party’s culpability under an avalanche of factually accurate but suspiciously obsequious praise of the press—ringing doubly false after his party leader’s consistent attacks on the press and its role.
Unbelievably wrong. While completely correct in lecturing us on the pivotal role of the press, there is a profound logical error buried in this lavish praise. Someone else can “hold us all to account.” That would be the voters, remember them? Oh, right—they’re easy to forget if you can fill in the blanks for them.
Wait; there may be another, even higher authority. In the Judeo-Christian tradition, there is the notion of a deity intensely devoted to questions of morality. Am I correct in recalling that one of our political parties spends a lot of time talking about that tradition? Talking is not walking.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Werner Lehenbauer
Raleigh
Oath of office
Laws? Who needs em? I read with total disbelief that we have two North Carolina “sheriffs” who have publicly declared they will not participate or allow their departments to participate with the ICE 287(g) program. Sirs, what part of your oath of office did you lie about? Elected officials who refuse to help put known criminals in jail are in fact complicit and accessories to their crimes. What other laws will you help criminals break?
John Gallant
Clayton
Leverage
In order to get the state law on moving monuments rescinded or amended, all it would take is having a few scholarship athletes at UNC to decide to de-commit from the football or basketball program until the statue of Silent Sam is removed from campus. This would take about as much time as it takes to call a special legislative session to consider other important work that they do, such as suppression of voter rights.
Andrew Kligerman
Hillsborough
Remember draftees
My great grandfather Lucullas was drafted into service and survived the Civil War. The son of a Methodist minister, neither he nor his father owned slaves. He and his fellow Hertford draftees are honored by a statue on our courthouse green. Three blocks away is another statue honoring the African-American soldiers from Hertford who fought for the Union Army. No one here has demanded that we take down either of these statues.
Our Hertford Confederate soldiers remind me of the men who fought in Vietnam. Both fought in wars that are now considered wrong wars. We now praise our Vietnam veterans despite their role in a despised war. These remembered soldiers of two wars were victims of and not initiators of them; and, as draftees, few of them had a desire to be involved. Is it so wrong of us to remember them anonymously for their bravery and even death in a war that they had no role in initiating?
Philip McMullan
Hertford
Bike lanes
Raleigh’s population is projected to double in the next two decades. Will we double the number of roads? No. If all the new Raleigh-ites drive cars, road infrastructure can’t expand enough to keep up with increasing population. To keep a ‘liveable’ downtown, not just a tangle of 24-hr gridlock, we should invest in much more bike infrastructure: well-connected bike lanes, racks, cycle tracks.
Relative to adding a lane to a highway, adding bike lanes is ridiculously cheap. For example, the widening project for I-440 is estimated to cost $475 million, around $100 million per mile. Bike lanes cost around $90,000 per mile: a thousandth the cost of the highway lane! When added as part of existing road maintenance, they’re even cheaper.
Where should the city get money for bike lanes? From scooter companies. Bird’s valuation is currently $2 billion, and Lime’s is $3 billion. Better bike lanes are in their best interests — to accommodate more scooters. The city council should get $1 per scooter per day, and every dollar should go towards adding bike lanes. Riding a bike (or a scooter) gets safer and safer as our city builds better bike lane networks.
Annie Blazejack
Raleigh
Comments