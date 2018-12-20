12/21 Letters: For neighbors, the frustrations outweigh the benefits of Airbnb

The editorial supporting Airbnb (“Airbnb can add to our community. Or it can change it.” Dec. 16) misses two fundamental points. First, Airbnb has the potential and even the likelihood of changing a neighborhood’s character. While a major city is large and anonymous enough that neighbors don’t know neighbors, Raleigh and Asheville are not. Second, the rental income is enjoyed exclusively by the renting family with non-renting neighbors absorbing all the risk. There are reasons why local zoning excludes commercial enterprise from residential neighborhoods. My suggestion is that an individual or family purchase a house in a neighbor they can afford without having to rent while they are away.
John Duffy
Chapel Hill
Political fringes
Six generations of my family were born and raised in North Carolina. We’ve all lived here our entire lives. I graduated from UNC in 1986. And I don’t care what they decide to do with Silent Sam. I do care about the uproar caused by those on the fringes of the social and political spectrum. When you break laws and destroy property that’s not yours, you’re on the fringes. When you write laws banning movement of monuments you know are offensive to others, you’re on the fringes. When you can’t appreciate something means different things to different people, you’re on the fringes. Some say it represents racism and oppression. Some say it honors their ancestors, fellow Americans, who died in the war. Why is it wrong to be both? Thanks in part to the media, everything has become so polarized. There are lots of things far more important to fight for than this. But it won’t happen while the agenda is controlled by those on the fringes.
Mark Kinlaw
Holly Springs
Honest Abe
A few days ago I was thinking about “Honest Abe” Lincoln, the Illinois Republican from long ago, and it made me sad. Can you think of any politician nowadays (including those who are pastors) whose nickname is “Honest?” I doubt that Honest Abe would ever win any elections in our age; we’d just laugh at him.
Marvin Maddox
Cary
UNC’s future
I am a high school student in Apex, and I would agree that spending $5.3 million to create a history center for Silent Sam is a ridiculous proposition. It doesn’t take a genius to see that UNC is creating it specifically for the statue; therefore, it’s no surprise that opponents would call the history center a “shrine to white supremacy.”
My brother is a sophomore at UNC and has talked to me about the divide the statue has created among students. He said, “Having it on campus has caused a lot of controversy. Sometimes I look out of the classroom window and I see protests happening on the Quad. This will still happen if the statue is somewhere else on campus.” In my opinion, while sending the statue to a landfill may cause anger among some for a short period of time, keeping it on campus permanently will cause division and protests indefinitely. If getting rid of the statue is not an option, then the UNC Board of Governors needs to find a more reasonable solution.
Cole Vulpis
Apex
Silent auction
All the proposals so far have been between ridiculous to stupid. It is easy to see that there has been no middle ground for a resolution. Therefore, I believe a simple solution would be auction it off to the highest bidder. Perhaps it should be a “silent” auction and perhaps that would “silence” all the people who have made fools of themselves like the UNC Board of Governors.
Christopher P. David
Raleigh
NC history
Does Professor Muller think I’m stupid. Everything he attributes to the “Confederacy” in his condescending essay can be laid directly at the feet of the Democrat Party (“The Confederacy lives in NC law. Why respect that?” Dec. 12), which governed North Carolina completely from 1877 until very recently.
Does the Distinguished Professor think that I don’t know that almost all prominent North Carolinians of this period were Democrats and virulent racists.? Senator Furnifold Simmons, in office from 1901 until 1931, along with fellow like Democrats like Josephus Daniels and Governor William B. Aycock, created and managed a movement that disenfranchised black voters for a half century.
I don’t need a professor to translate anything for me. I know the history of the Democrat Party in North Carolina regarding racism.
Phillip Jones
Raleigh
