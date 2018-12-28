Trump has passed the threshold for impeachment

In North Carolina, 2018 may be remembered as the year the death penalty died.

The Durham-based Center for Death Penalty Litigation (CDPL) reports that this year marks the first time in the state’s modern history that North Carolina juries have not imposed a new death sentence for two years in a row. The reluctance of juries to impose the ultimate punishment in 2017 may have been a fluke, but a second year without a death sentence shows that juries have all but given up on a penalty that has been unevenly imposed on the guilty and sometimes on the innocent.