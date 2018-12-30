The Orange-Durham light rail has become a runaway train

Almost every service or object we buy in North Carolina is subject to taxation and every adult is a taxpayer. Our country’s founders held that taxation without representation is tyranny. But many adult taxpayers are being pushed away from the polls. These citizens are being denied representation.

Barriers to voting are being erected by legislators seeking to choose their voters, rather than have the voters select their legislators. These self-interested officials protect their positions through aggressive gerrymandering and a new requirement that voters produce an approved photo identification when they vote. As Governor Cooper has said, the photo ID bill is designed to keep people of color, poor people and the elderly away from the polls.